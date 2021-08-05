Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old facing 7 counts of attempted murder in Fishtown mass shooting caught on video

Published 
Updated just in
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen facing 7 counts of attempted murder in Philadelphia mass shooting

A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple counts of attempted murder in connection with the March shooting in Fishtown that left seven people injured.

PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old boy is in custody and facing more than a half dozen counts of attempted murder in connection with a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood earlier this year. 

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of the teen in connection with the March 26 shooting outside of the Golf & Social Club on Delaware Avenue. 

The shooting was captured on surveillance video that showed two gunmen firing towards a crowd that had formed outside of the club around 8 p.m. that evening. 

MORE HEADLINES: 

The shooting left seven people injured, with the victims ranging in age from 17 to 42. 

According to police, at least 21 shots were fired by the two gunmen. 

Surveillance video captures gunmen opening fire on crowd of people in Fishtown

Philadelphia police released video of a shooting that left seven people injured in Fishtown Friday night.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter