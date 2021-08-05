16-year-old facing 7 counts of attempted murder in Fishtown mass shooting caught on video
PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old boy is in custody and facing more than a half dozen counts of attempted murder in connection with a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood earlier this year.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of the teen in connection with the March 26 shooting outside of the Golf & Social Club on Delaware Avenue.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video that showed two gunmen firing towards a crowd that had formed outside of the club around 8 p.m. that evening.
The shooting left seven people injured, with the victims ranging in age from 17 to 42.
According to police, at least 21 shots were fired by the two gunmen.
