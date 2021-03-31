Surveillance video captures gunmen opening fire on crowd of people in Fishtown

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a shooting last week that injured seven people in Fishtown.

It happened outside of the Golf & Social bar on Delaware Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

The video shows a person walking down the sidewalk and opening fire on a crowd standing outside.

A second shooter can be briefly seen also firing shots.

Officers found two gunshot victims who were taken to Temple University Hospital. They later located additional victims between the ages of 17 and 42.

According to police, three of the victims are in critical condition while four are listed in stable.

Advertisement

An altercation is believed to have started inside the club and spilled onto the street.

There was also video recovered showing several people around a white SUV and white sedan parked in the Rivers Casino lot before leaving the area in a gray sedan. The vehicles were located by police unattended.

The white SUV had two semi-automatic handguns. The white sedan was in stolen status. Both vehicles were towed to a police garage for further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter