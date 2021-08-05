Man dies after he was found shot inside vehicle in Chester

A 31-year-old man has died after police in Chester say he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his car.

Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were dispatched to the area of 9th and Kerlin Streets for a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a severely damaged Chevrolet Lumina on the sidewalk on the 800 block of Concord Avenue. When offices checked the vehicle they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as 31-year-old Walter Leroy Clark Jr.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. The investigation is ongoing.

