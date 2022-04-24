Multiple people killed in Kensington fire; Sunday to be warm & gorgeous; 19-year-old fatally shot in Frankford

THE RUNDOWN:

1. 4 people, including 3 children, killed in early morning fire in Kensington, authorities say

Fire officials tell FOX 29 that 4 people, including 3 children, died in a fire in Kensington on Sunday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Four people, including three children, have died after a fire tore through a home in Kensington on Sunday morning, authorities told FOX 29.

Officials say the fire started on the 3200 block of Hartville Street around 2 a.m.

According to fire officials, three of the victims were confirmed as children.

Authorities also say a woman, who jumped from the second floor, escaped the fire and is in stable condition.

No additional information has been released by authorities.

2. Woman, 19, shot in the back and killed in Frankford, officials say

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in Frankford.

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a young woman, in Frankford.

Officials said police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Bridge Street around 9:30 Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Medics attempted to save her, but she died at the location.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace stated a person of interest is in custody, though the shooting is actively being investigated. No arrests have been made.

3. Police: East Germantown stabbing victim found with knife in their head; 29-year-old arrested

EAST GERMANTOWN - A stabbing in Philadelphia's East Germantown section has critically injured one person while a 29-year-old has been arrested.

Officials say police were called to the 2000 block of Conlyn Street Friday, about 3 p.m.

They arrived to find a person suffering from multiple stab wounds and a knife in the victim’s head.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in critical condition.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old suspect, said to be a family friend of the victim, was arrested Saturday, on the 2100 block of Oxford Street.

The suspect will face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

An investigation is ongoing.

4. Man hospitalized after he was hit by SEPTA train, falls onto platform at 2nd St Station

A man is hospitalized after he was hit by a SEPTA train.

OLD CITY - A man is hospitalized after he was stuck by a SEPTA train.

It happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the 2nd Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

SEPTA officials say the man was hit by the side of an incoming train and knocked onto the platform. He was said to have suffered head injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. There were no details regarding his condition.

This follows Thursday's revelation that SEPTA police are searching for a suspect they say shoved another man onto the tracks at a SEPTA train stop late Thursday night, according to an internal memo obtained by FOX 29.

5. Weather Authority: Gorgeous and sunny Sunday set to be best day of the week

PHILADELPHIA - It's a gorgeous Sunday set to bring all-day sun and warm temperatures, but those conditions won't last all week.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says today is the day to take advantage of blue skies and warmth.

Today's highs will include temperatures in the 70s for Pennsylvania.

The wind off the coast will keep things slightly cooler and in the mid to high 60s for New Jersey and Delaware.

Looking ahead to the workweek, Monday will be mild and cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

It will stay cloudy all day on Monday ahead of evening showers on Tuesday.

After Tuesday's showers, temperatures will drop again to the high 50s and low 60s.