Arrest made in deadly dorm room stabbing at Lincoln University

Authorities in Delaware County have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a Lincoln University student who was killed during a brawl at a dorm that injured two others.

Delaware County District Attorney Deb Ryan and Lincoln University Police will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest of 39-year-old Nydira Smith.

Smith, a Philadelphia resident, is being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jawine Evans during the dorm room brawl on Feb. 16.

Officers responded to the campus in Lower Oxford Township around 9:30 p.m. and found Evans and two others stabbed, according to police.

District Attorney Deb Ryan said that Evans died at the scene and the two other injured students were taken to Christiania Hospital and later released.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Lincoln University said in a statement.

Authorities have not revealed what lead to the deadly stabbing.

