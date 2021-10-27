Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in multi-car crash involving fire truck in East Germantown, police say

Two people were hurt in a multi-car crash involving a fire truck on Wednesday morning.

EAST GERMANTOWN - A firefighter and another motorist were hurt during a three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in East Germantown. 

Police say the collision happened near the intersection of Washington Lane and Stenton Avenue around 6 a.m.

The aftermath of the crash showed a silver car with heavy front-end damage and a firetruck that had veered off the road.

Police say a firefighter was hurt in a multi-car crash Wednesday morning in East Germantown.

Two people, including a firefighter, were treated for minor injuries. 

Investigators have not said what caused the accident.

