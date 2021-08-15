Expand / Collapse search

2 men, 1 woman shot in North Philadelphia

All three victims are in stable condition and so far no arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - On Sunday, two men and a women were shot in North Philadelphia. 

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Judson Street. 

All three victims remain in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

