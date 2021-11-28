2 officers hurt in crash while responding to call in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Two Philadelphia police officers responding to a 911 call were injured when their cruiser collided with another car at an intersection in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

Authorities say the patrol car was heading east on Lehigh Avenue around 1:30 p.m. with its lights and siren activated when it collided with a Chrystler 200 at the intersection of 22nd Street.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say the two officers were taken to the Temple Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also taken to Temple with complaints of side pain, authorities said.

No arrests or charges were reported immediately after the crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter