23-year-old man critical after being shot multiple times, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at Knorr Street near Castor Avenue.
Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot multiple times throughout his body.
He is currently listed in critical condition. So far, no arrests have been made.
