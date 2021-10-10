Expand / Collapse search

23-year-old man critical after being shot multiple times, police say

23-year-old man shot multiple times in Castor

A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times throughout his body in the Castor section of the city, police say.

PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at Knorr Street near Castor Avenue.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was shot multiple times throughout his body. 

He is currently listed in critical condition. So far, no arrests have been made. 

