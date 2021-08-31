24-year-old man killed in shooting in Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's Germantown section.
It happened on the 5100 block of Marion Street near West Ashmead Place around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
According to authorities, the 24-year-old man who was shot several times in the head and torso.
Police found dozens of rifle rounds near the crime scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
