3 accused in aggressive carjacking at Wawa before fleeing in car stolen 45 minutes prior: police

Police are searching for three suspects they say were involved in a carjacking at a Wawa Thursday in Morrisville that left one woman hurt.

On Thursday at around 3:55 in the morning, Falls Township Police were dispatched to the Wawa on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville due to a report of a carjacking.

Minutes before their arrival, police discovered a 64-year-old woman of Trenton was aggressively approached by three suspects who forcibly removed her from her gray 2017 Honda Civic and hit her multiple times in the face.

Police later discovered the three suspects had arrived at the Wawa in a white 2009 Acura TSX that was stolen during a strong-arm carjacking approximately 45 minutes earlier in Trenton.

Following the Falls Township carjacking, the two male suspects fled in the victim's Honda Civic while the female suspect fled in the stolen Acura.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ White 2009 Acura TSX that was stolen during a strong-arm carjacking which occurred approximately 45 minutes earlier in Trenton, New Jersey. | Falls Township Police Department

The victim’s stolen car was last seen traveling along West Trenton Avenue toward Trenton.

The woman declined medical treatment for her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the assigned investigator, Detective Ronald MacPherson, at (215) 302-3347, or via email at r.macpherson@fallstwppd.com. Information may also be provided anonymously at (215) 949-9120, or via email at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.