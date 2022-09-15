3 officers hurt in explosion during training exercise at SCI Phoenix

article

Officials say three law enforcement agents were hurt when an explosion happened during a training exercise at a Montgomery County prison Thursday morning.

Several emergency vehicles, including at least two fire trucks, swarmed a large field near SCI - Phoenix in Skippack Township just after 11 a.m.

A fire official tells FOX 29 that an FBI agent, a state trooper and a sheriff's deputy were hurt in the explosion. Two of the injured were airlifted to local hospitals, officials said.

Authorities have not said exactly what caused the explosion.

No information has been provided on the condition of the injured officers.