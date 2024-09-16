8 houses, 5 cars struck as triple shooting erupts in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Just a couple of hours after a double shooting in North Philadelphia, three more men were shot in another Philadelphia neighborhood Sunday night.
It was just after 9 p.m. when shots rang out along South Ringgold Street in South Philadelphia.
Police say three men were struck by gunfire, along with eight houses and five near the scene.
All three men were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
A motive is still unknown, and a suspect description has yet to be released.