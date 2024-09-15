Man armed with hatchet, machete charges police in deadly officer-involved shooting: Montco DA

A man is dead after officials say a barricade situation ended with an officer-involved shooting at a home in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a reported assault to find the suspect barricaded in a basement on the 100 block of Cherry Street in East Greenville.

After hours of negotiation attempts and threats by the suspect, police breached the basement.

The suspect, armed with a machete and hatchet, charged at police and refused to drop his weapons, according to the District Attorney's office.

Officials say one officer fired at the suspect after a taser attempt failed to stop him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased suspect and discharging officer have yet to be released, along with any further details. An investigation is underway.