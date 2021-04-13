9-year-old boy shot in leg after at least 2 gunmen open fire on Olney home, police say

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday night after police say at least two gunmen fired around a dozen shots through the front of a home in the city's Olney neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Westford Road, just a few yards off of Roosevelt Boulevard. There were 12 adults and five children inside the home at a pre-Ramadan party.

Police say the boy was shot in the leg when a bullet came through one of the windows of the home. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley captured photos from the scene that show nearly a dozen bullet holes in the window of the home's front door, with additional bullet holes in several other windows of the home.

Photos taken by FOX 29's Steve Keeley show a number of bullet holes in the front door of the home, as well as in adjacent windows.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted based on the sheer number of bullet holes that riddled the home.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke with Keeley about the shooting Tuesday morning, and indicated that the incident could have been much worse.

"You look at photos like that and it punches you in the gut and you say it's nothing but the grace of God that let a child, that let anyone walk away with very minimal injuries when you see something like that," Commissioner Outlaw said.

The commissioner also provided more details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting, saying that more than one type of shell casing was found at the scene.

"We're trying to figure out why that house was targeted in the first place. Why someone would want to shoot through that home, and to your point, why would anyone want to shoot inside of that home not knowing who or what was on the other side of that door?" Outlaw added. "Very troubling, very disturbing and it's even more disturbing when you don't have the ability to get ahead of that."

