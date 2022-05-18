Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in murder of man found dead at Widener University, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:37PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in Delaware

A man was taken into custody in connection to the murder of Robert Dungee two weeks ago.

CLAYMONT, Del. - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near Widener University earlier this month.

Jihad Perry, 43, was wanted for the murder of Robert Dungee, who was shot on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester on May 5.

Police say Dungee was found a few blocks away on Widener's campus, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Perry was arrested for criminal homicide on Monday by U.S. Marshals, about a week after a murder warrant was issued.

A search warrant was issued at a property in Claymont, Delaware, after officials say he was in the area visiting a family member.

He has been charged as a fugitive of justice and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.