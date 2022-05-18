Arrest made in murder of man found dead at Widener University, police say

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near Widener University earlier this month.

Jihad Perry, 43, was wanted for the murder of Robert Dungee, who was shot on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester on May 5.

Police say Dungee was found a few blocks away on Widener's campus, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Perry was arrested for criminal homicide on Monday by U.S. Marshals, about a week after a murder warrant was issued.

A search warrant was issued at a property in Claymont, Delaware, after officials say he was in the area visiting a family member.

He has been charged as a fugitive of justice and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.