Arrest made in murder of man found dead at Widener University, police say
CLAYMONT, Del. - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near Widener University earlier this month.
Jihad Perry, 43, was wanted for the murder of Robert Dungee, who was shot on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester on May 5.
Police say Dungee was found a few blocks away on Widener's campus, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Perry was arrested for criminal homicide on Monday by U.S. Marshals, about a week after a murder warrant was issued.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia gas station charges over $5 a gallon, prices skyrocket overnight
- Teen killed while digging hole with younger sister on New Jersey beach, police say
- Police: Suspect hid in 81-year-old man's car in North Philadelphia carjacking
A search warrant was issued at a property in Claymont, Delaware, after officials say he was in the area visiting a family member.
Advertisement
He has been charged as a fugitive of justice and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.