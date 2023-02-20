Bicyclist struck, killed by police vehicle in Chester County, officials say
article
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A police-involved crash ended with the death of a bicyclist in Chester County over the weekend.
Officials say the bicyclist was riding on South High Street near the Route 202 overpass when he was hit by a police vehicle Sunday morning.
The bicyclist, whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The vehicle belonged to the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department. An investigation is underway.