Caught on camera: Arson suspect sought for setting fires outside Tioga home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment a man started a fire outside a woman's home in Philadelphia's Tioga section earlier this month.
The incident was reported on the 2000 block of West Venango Street on February 4.
A man in a red hooded sweatshirt is seen setting fire to flowerpots on the sidewalk, then walking away. It is unknown how much damage was caused.
The arson suspect is described as being a man in his 30s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.