Caught on camera: Arson suspect sought for setting fires outside Tioga home, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:51AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Surveillance footage captured the moment a man started a fire outside a woman's home in Philadelphia's Tioga section earlier this month.

The incident was reported on the 2000 block of West Venango Street on February 4.

A man in a red hooded sweatshirt is seen setting fire to flowerpots on the sidewalk, then walking away. It is unknown how much damage was caused.

The arson suspect is described as being a man in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.