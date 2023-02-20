Caught on camera: Arson suspect sought for setting fires outside Tioga home, police say

Surveillance footage captured the moment a man started a fire outside a woman's home in Philadelphia's Tioga section earlier this month.

The incident was reported on the 2000 block of West Venango Street on February 4.

A man in a red hooded sweatshirt is seen setting fire to flowerpots on the sidewalk, then walking away. It is unknown how much damage was caused.

The arson suspect is described as being a man in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.