Chester man charged in August Center City triple shooting

A 23-year-old Chester man has been arrested in connection with a Center City shooting incident, over the summer, in which three people were wounded and private property was damaged, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday.

Krasner stated Philadelphia and Chester police worked together to investigate the incident and arrest 23-year-old Shaquan Francis, of Chester, Sunday.

Francis was said to have fired several dozen bullets in the evening of August 8, 2021, on the 400 block of South 13th Street. Krasner said three people were injured as a result and nearby cars and private property was damaged.

Francis is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, as well as other related charges.

DA Krasner remarked at a press conference, "As it happens, the defendant appears to have had a permit for his firearm. But any individual who uses a firearm against another person other than to defend themselves from imminent violence has no business owning a firearm, period."

DA Krasner continued: "Law enforcement and all elected officials need to be clear with the public about the institutional failures and bad public policy that got us to this moment: Americans are literally outnumbered by mostly unregulated, untracked firearms that flooded our communities over decades. That any interaction with a stranger could result in instant bloodshed and death – whether at the site of a traffic accident, in a high school, or on a residential block on a hot summer night – means we are all functionally less safe than we deserve."

