Cleanup continues in Wilmington after remnants of Ida left behind widespread destruction

Nearly two weeks since Ida struck Wilmington, Delaware, cleanup goes on while residents hope for a federal emergency declaration in the home state of the President Joe Biden.

It’s estimated some 250 homes took on water as the Brandywine Creek rose well beyond his banks on the morning after Ida hit. On Monday, a city trash truck rolled along 14th. Street in the Riverside neighborhood of Wilmington hauling off soaked drywall and trash.

Nearby, workers from the veteran-led group Team Rubicon mucked out homes and began cutting away sodden drywall. Bob Bledsoe said his team cuts a foot above the water line and takes out the drywall in impacted homes. He said the goal is to make sure there’s no mold left behind.

The Northeast Market has offered coffee and lunch to its Wilmington customers for 15 years. On the morning after Ida, Sammy Moumen says water filled the store.

"It destroyed everything in the store 100 percent. Everything is gone," he said.

State disaster relief officials say a preliminary federal disaster assessment has occurred, but a full declaration from the federal government has yet to be approved.

RELATED COVERAGE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

