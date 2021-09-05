Delaware police recover stolen car during traffic stop

article

Police in Delaware say that they recovered a car stolen from New Jersey during a traffic stop.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that officers arrested a 22-year-old and 25-year-old woman from Delaware after they were stopped in a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata late Friday night.

MORE HEADLINES:

The release said an officer stopped them for a seatbelt and equipment violation in the Woodside area south of Dover.

A computer search revealed that the car had been reported stolen out of Lakewood Township, New Jersey in August. The women face charges including receiving stolen property.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter