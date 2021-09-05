Delaware police recover stolen car during traffic stop
DOVER, Del. - Police in Delaware say that they recovered a car stolen from New Jersey during a traffic stop.
The Delaware State Police said in a news release that officers arrested a 22-year-old and 25-year-old woman from Delaware after they were stopped in a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata late Friday night.
The release said an officer stopped them for a seatbelt and equipment violation in the Woodside area south of Dover.
A computer search revealed that the car had been reported stolen out of Lakewood Township, New Jersey in August. The women face charges including receiving stolen property.
