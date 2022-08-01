Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln

article

Delaware State Police has launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Lincoln.

According to police, the department's homicide unit began investigating on Sunday morning.

Officials say troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road near North Union Church Road for a report of a "subject lying near the roadway."

Troopers arrived on scene and found an unknown man dead, according to authorities.

The man has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Bluto at 302-741-2859.