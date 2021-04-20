Dianna Brice murder: FBI joins search for Justin Smith in pregnant woman's killing

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a man wanted in connection with the recent murder of his girlfriend and her unborn child in Philadelphia.

Last week, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office issued a warrant for Smith, 23, in the murder of 21-year-old Dianna Brice. In their bulletin posted Tuesday, the FBI says Smith is alleged to have shot Brice in the head multiple times, killing her and her unborn child.

Brice was found dead in Philadelphia days after she and Smith were reported missing from Upper Darby.

Investigators believe Smith fatally shot Brice inside of his car and later disposed of her body on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue. Not far away from where Brice's body was found, authorities found Smith's car, which had been burned.

Authorities have since charged another woman, Tylidiah Garnett, in connection with Brice's death. Garnett is accused of having come to Smith's aide shortly after he shot Brice, and providing him with the gasoline used to set the car on fire.

Investigators also say Garnett can be seen on surveillance video helping Smith load a heavy object, believed to be Brice's body, into the trunk of Smith's car.

Garnett was charged with arson, abuse of corpse, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses after she was taken into custody in Florida.

The FBI says they are offering a monetary reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Justin Smith, who is known to have connections to Greensboro, North Carolina and New Castle, Delaware.

Officials say he has also been seen in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida, and in Atlanta, Georgia.

