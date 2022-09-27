DOJ: Man indicted for assaulting volunteer, 72, at Philadelphia Planned Parenthood

A Bucks County man has been charged by a federal jury for assaulting a reproductive health care clinic escort in Philadelphia last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mark Houck, 48, is accused of assaulting a 72-year-old man twice in one day at the Planned Parenthood on Locust Street in Philadelphia on October 13, 2021.

The victim, a volunteer escort identified as "B.L.," was reportedly shoved to the ground by the suspect two times, causing injuries that required medical attention.

During one incident, B.L. was escorting two patients who were exiting the clinic.

Officials say Houck violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, making it a federal crime. If convicted, he could face possible sentence of 11 years in prison.