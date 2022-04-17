Double shooting kills 1 man, injures another in Chester, officials say

article

Chester Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Officials say the call came about 1:30 Sunday morning. Responding officers found the victims on the 1100 block of Carla’s Lane of the Delaware County city.

Both men were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died.

The other man was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Chester Police Detective David DeFrank at 610-723-7993 or CID Detective Dave Tyler at 610-891-4197.

