Driver accused of road rage shooting on I-95 arrested in Southwest Philadelphia: police

article

A Philadelphia man accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident on I-95 was taken into custody on Thursday.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Chauncy Salmo Noel was behind the wheel of a white Volvo when he was involved in a dispute with another driver near the Bartram Avenue exit on May 1.

During the confrontation, it's alleged that Noel fired one shot that grazed the driver of another vehicle in the arm and continued driving north on I-95 past the Broad Street exit.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The Pennsylvania State Police say they located Noel's Volvo a day later outside a property in Southwest Philadelphia and executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

Noel was taken into custody on Thursday after police say investigative efforts identified him as the driver of the Volvo at the time of the shooting.

A search warrant of his Southwest Philadelphia property uncovered two pistols and a rifle, according to police.

No charges were immediately shared following Noel's arrest.