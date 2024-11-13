Driver identified, vehicle recovered after hit-and-run kills woman in wheelchair: police

article

Lower Merion police say the search for a suspect is over after a hit-and-run claimed the life of a disabled woman earlier this week.

The 61-year-old victim was a former resident of Philadelphia who was unhoused and confined to a wheelchair.

She was ejected from her wheelchair after being struck by a vehicle near City Avenue and Conshohocken Road in Bala Cynwd early Monday morning.

Video obtained from the scene shows the driver getting out of his car to inspect the damage before taking off on City Avenue.

On Wednesday, police recovered the striking vehicle and identified the driver, who they say is cooperating with the investigation.

No further information, including the identity of the suspect or victim, has been released.