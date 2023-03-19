Excitement swirling Villanova as campus prepares to host Wildcats in second round of NCAA tournament

article

The Villanova women’s basketball team is still dancing!

The Wildcats advanced in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night with a big win over Cleveland at home, and they will be back at the pavilion again on Monday night to take on Florida Gulf Coast University.

On Sunday night, students were buzzing with excitement.

"I went yesterday, and it was a lot of fun," said Elizabeth Rivetti, a freshman.

Rivetti said the energy in the arena was amazing—capitalized by an incredible feat by the team’s star forward, that still had students talking today.

"It was so exciting and Maddie Siegrist scored her 1,000th point this season, which was so awesome," said Rivetti.

MORE HEADLINES

"It’s also great to hear that more people are going to the women’s games, because that wasn’t always the case before, but now, they’ve got a crowd going for them, the Villanova community is definitely cheering them on," said sophomore Cassadie Arpa.

Loyal fan and Villanova senior, Anthony Bibbo, says he’s single-handedly watched that fanbase grow since his freshman year, but he says Saturday night’s game took the cake.

"It’s the best energy I’ve seen in my four years here, men’s or women’s basketball," he said. "To see a little college town called Villanova is hosting March Madness games in the first two rounds as opposed to some of the, perhaps, the bigger state schools you see year in and year out is certainly a unique experience and something I’ll keep with me for as long as I’m in college."

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Finneran Pavilion.