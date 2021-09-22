Exclusive: SEPTA revenue officer slugs rider at Frankford Transportation Center

A SEPTA revenue officer is under investigation after he was captured on video punching a man to the ground at Frankford Transportation Center earlier this week.

Exclusive video of the Monday morning assault obtained by FOX 29 News shows the armed officer take two jabs at the victim striking him at least once in the face in the concourse of the busy SEPTA stop located on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue.

SEPTA said in a statement that the officer is cooperating with the investigation and has been placed on "administrative duty." No information has been provided on what may have provoked the attack.

This is the third investigation into an assault by a SEPTA employee in the last three months. The previous two incidents involved contracted guards hired by SEPTA to help protect Philadelphia's subway system.

An Allied Univeral Security guard was fired and later arrested last month after an investigation into a July incident at the Arrott Transportation Center during which police say he knocked a 51-year-old man out cold with a flurry of punches.

"We are disgusted and deeply disappointed by the conduct shown in the video, which is completely counter to the professionalism that we expect of all Allied Universal personnel," Allied Universal Security said in a statement following the incident.

Weeks later, another security guard contracted by SEPTA was captured on security camera smacking a rider in the head with a blunt object at the Allegheny Market-Frankford Line station.

A SEPTA spokesperson told FOX 29 that the alleged assault happened after the victim tried to steal a backpack that belonged to the security guard. The victim reportedly left the scene before police could talk to him.

The Fraternal Order of Transit Police in August called on SEPTA leaders to bring an end to the security guard program, saying it is "not a suitable replacement for professional law enforcement officers."

"They are serving as eyes and ears and also as a security presence. We know there is something to be said for having a visible presence on the system," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

