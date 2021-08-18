FBI plans ad blitz to increase reporting of hate crimes

article

The FBI in Newark is embarking on a campaign to raise awareness about its efforts to prosecute hate crimes.

The agency says it will use billboards and signs on highways and rail lines to publicize its toll-free number and website in the hopes of getting more victims to come forward.

RELATED HEADLINES

An FBI report released last November found that hate crimes were at their highest level in more than a decade.

Last month, a report commissioned by a coalition of civil rights groups concluded that hate crime laws across the U.S. are inconsistent and can even have the effect of discouraging victims from coming forward.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter