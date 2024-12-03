Florida man accused of traveling to Pennsylvania to sexually abuse child: DA

article

A Florida man is accused of traveling to Pennsylvania over the Thanksgiving holiday to meet a 9-year-old child for sex, authorities announced Tuesday.

James Richards, 53, was charged in Chester County with attempted rape of a child, trafficking in persons, and other crimes.

It's alleged on Nov. 25 a witness reported to police that Richards admitted to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in the presence of the child's mother.

Richards traveled to Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving and met with an undercover officer to arrange for "sexual contact from a fictional 9-year-old" for $300.

Richard, investigators say, was arrested when he arrived at the planned meeting with the money and other items he was asked to bring, including Skittles candy.

"The Defendant traveled to Chester County with the express purpose of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl for $300," DA Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Richards was arraigned on Sunday and his bail was set at $2M.

Investigators are working to identify "at least" one child who they believe Richards may have violated.