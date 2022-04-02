Funeral for Trooper Branden Sisca held Saturday; Seasonable weekend ahead in the Delaware Valley

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Branden Sisca to be laid to rest following I-95 crash in Philadelphia

Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, was killed in a crash on I-95 in March.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania state trooper will be laid to rest Saturday after he and another trooper were killed by a suspected drunk driver as they assisted a man on I-95 in Philadelphia last week.

The funeral for Trooper Branden Sisca will be held at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, following a procession from the funeral home to the high school.

Sisca, 29, and Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, were on the highway responding to a call for a man walking in the southbound lanes of the roadway when police say all three were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

2. Weather Authority: Seasonable weekend with scattered showers slated for Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA - A seasonable weekend is forecasted for the Delaware Valley as conditions start to stabilize following roller coaster temperatures over the last several days.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend for outdoor activities, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

Temperatures will begin cold but reach the mid to upper 50s for a seasonable April afternoon.

The sun will move out of the area on Sunday as high pressure moves scattered showers over the area and off the coast.

Forecasters predict parts of the Delaware Valley will see one-tenth of an inch of rain.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain seasonable throughout the week.

