Funeral to be held Monday for Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes

A funeral will be held Monday for Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes.

Family, friends, and the Lower Merion High School community honored the life of Principal Hughes with a public viewing Sunday at Saint Eleanor Catholic Church in Collegeville.

Sean Hughes, who was an educator for the Lower Merion School District for more than 14 years, is remembered and mourned by the Lower Merion community after he passed away last Saturday morning in a car crash.

Hughes is survived by his wife Kristi, sons Nolan and Jack, and daughter Kate.

Hughes' funeral mass will be live-streamed this morning.

Lower Merion High School will have virtual only learning Monday.

