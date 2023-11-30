Inmate escape: Manhunt underway for Gino Hagenkotter after escaping custody outside prison

article

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a prisoner they say escaped custody during a work detail assignment outside the prison on Thursday.

Gino Hagenkotter, 34, was being held at Riverside Correctional Facility and escaped while working in the orchard behind Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility at 8201 State Road.

Authorities say Hagenkotter remains at large and the prison perimeter and surrounding areas are being closely monitored by law enforcement.

Hagenkotter is serving a sentence for charges related to theft and burglary and would have been released from the prison April 26, 2023, according to offficlas.They say he met the criteria to have an outside work assignment.

According to Philadelphia Department of Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney, he was seen working in the orchard area at around 11:45 A.M. before he asked the one officer that was placed in the area, if he could use the restroom. At that time, the commissioner said Hagenkotter escaped by climbing the fence in the rear of the orchard. The officer monitoring the area alerted him missing at 12:05 P.M.

Hagenkotter was scheduled to be released to a program the same day, but because officials found out he was connected to a retail theft in Bucks County, that program release was canceled, leaving them to believe that change was his motive for escaping.

Anyone with information about Hagenkotter’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.

All Philadelphia prison facilities were locked down and secured by 12:20 p.m., following the escape and all visits have been discontinued.

The escape came on the same day city prisons officials say an inmate was beaten to death by his cellmate while being held at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center is the same prison where Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped in May to spark a 10-day manhunt.

Hurst was jailed in connection to three deadly shootings, including a deadly quadruple shooting in March 2020 and a homicide outside a Philadelphia prison.

Grant was incarcerated on weapons and drug charges.