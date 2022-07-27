Hundreds attend Philadelphia school district's job fair

With weeks to spare until students head back to classrooms, the School District of Philadelphia held its first of two job fairs to fill support positions.

District officials say 800 people registered for Monday's job fair, which was held at South Philadelphia High School.

General cleaners, special education assistant, and various food service positions were some of the opportunities made available to attendees.

There is also an open call for bus drivers, that includes a $500 sign-on bonus. The district said the tight job market has made hiring difficult, so they're offering training opportunities for some jobs.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"For me, it’s a great opportunity to learn and mature because I do plan on being a teacher and this is a great step towards that," Anthony Obando told FOX 29's Kelly Rule. Obando said he plans to follow in his brother's footsteps and be an 8th grade math teacher.

According to the district, almost 97 percent of teaching positions have been filled and 87 percent of nursing jobs. Building engineers, another opportunity made available at Monday's job fair, is currently at 71% hiring capacity.

"We also have a building engineer training program, so if you want to learn how to be a building engineer we are here to support you," Chief Talent Officer Larisa Chambaugh said.

The district will hold another job fair on August 10th, but people can apply to a job at any time.