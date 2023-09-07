Incident which prompted alert resolved; no criminal intent involved, West Goshen Police say

article

What began as an incident of possible fear for parents in West Goshen has been resolved, officials said.

It was reported that a 5-year-old girl was approached by a person in a car on South Concord Road in West Goshen Township, according to authorities.

Police said they received credible information from community members, along with detectives who pulled multiple home surveillance videos and were able to interview the vehicle owner within the same day an initial alert was released.

West Goshen Police determined the owner of the vehicle was in the neighborhood for legitimate reasons and cleared of criminal intent by police.

The family of the girl was notified of the developments and the matter is closed.