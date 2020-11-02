Kamala Harris holds drive-in rally in Philadelphia

article

Sen. Kamala Harris is delivering an urgent message for people to vote to repair the nation’s divides and protect its democracy on an election eve rally in battleground Pennsylvania.

Harris told the crowd that justice, equality, opportunity, decency and character are among the values on the ballot in Tuesday’s contest.

“Let’s vote, and vote with conviction and confidence and hope,” she said.

Some of the loudest honks from supporters at the drive-in rally came as Harris spoke of the need for better health care, women’s rights and a criminal justice system that embraces a person’s dignity.

To acclaimed chef Michael Solomonov, whose two young sons were wrapped in blankets near the stage, the election involves more than politics, more than fixing an economy shattered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a moral question, and a moral decision,” said Solomonov, 42, the executive chef of Zahav in Philadelphia. ”(It’s) really just a question of right and wrong.”

