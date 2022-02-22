Local motorists try to swerve potholes, avoid costly repairs

Anyone who has driven in Philadelphia knows how badly some streets are pitted with potholes that can inflict costly damages to your vehicle.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke to frustrated motorists whose accidental thud on a cratered street cost them big bucks.

Pearl, a Philadelphia driver, said she clanked into a pothole at Broad and Pike streets last week and completely blew out her front passenger's side tire and skewed another.

"I went into the pothole, It threw me onto the pavement, I had to replace this tire, It blew completely out and that one had a bubble," Pearl said. The whole fix cost her $400.

Dennis, another local motorist, was near his girlfriend's house on Wynnewood Avenue when his pothole collision broke an axle and other crucial car parts. He was on the hook for over $2k.

"I'm going to have to get serviced again. What am I supposed to do? Pay for that out of pocket," Dennis asked.

A Lower Merion spokeswoman encouraged Dennis or anyone who has a claim to file it with Township Risk Management, but Pennsylvania guidelines dictate a careful process that takes time.

Philadelphia's claims are also handled by the city's risk management office.

As for those in the market for a new set of wheels, take Tony's advice and consider investing in something that can handle a beating.

"You want something sturdy out here for sure," Tony said standing outside his Hummer. "I wouldn't feel comfortable in a smaller vehicle at all."

