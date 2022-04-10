Man, 27, in critical condition after being shot in Frankford, police say

article

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting in Frankford that took place on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened on the 1400 block of E Cheltenham Avenue at 4:46 a.m.

Authorities say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and transported to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

Police say he is currently listed in critical condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

