Man charged for shooting 2 pet cats, killing one of them in Bucks County: SPCA

One owned cat is dead, and another seriously injured after officials say a man opened fire on the innocent animals last month.

The Bucks County SPCA says video shows a man concealing something in a trench coat near Aspen Falls Apartment on November 15.

Possible gunshots were heard before two cats were seen running through the parking lot.

A white cat named "Tootsie" was killed, while a black cat named "Jackie" required surgery to remove her badly damaged eye.

The pellet is still lodged in her skull, because it was unsafe to remove.

MORE HEADLINES:

Shawaun Lakins has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in connection to the deadly shooting.

Officials say the arrest came from a tip from a concerned citizen.

"This case should send a message to anyone who considers shooting or otherwise harming animals in Bucks County," the SPCA said.