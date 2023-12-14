Man charged for shooting 2 pet cats, killing one of them in Bucks County: SPCA
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One owned cat is dead, and another seriously injured after officials say a man opened fire on the innocent animals last month.
The Bucks County SPCA says video shows a man concealing something in a trench coat near Aspen Falls Apartment on November 15.
Possible gunshots were heard before two cats were seen running through the parking lot.
A white cat named "Tootsie" was killed, while a black cat named "Jackie" required surgery to remove her badly damaged eye.
The pellet is still lodged in her skull, because it was unsafe to remove.
Shawaun Lakins has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in connection to the deadly shooting.
Officials say the arrest came from a tip from a concerned citizen.
"This case should send a message to anyone who considers shooting or otherwise harming animals in Bucks County," the SPCA said.