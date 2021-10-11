Man charged in stabbing, robbery inside Cheltenham Township store that left employee critically injured

article

Police say a man has been charged in connection with a robbery and stabbing that left a store employee critically injured in Cheltenham Township.

According to police, Avery Armknecht, 19, of Norristown, is charged with attempted criminal homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and related offenses following the robbery and assault inside Mr. Cigarette store on Oct. 6 around 1 p.m.

The 62-year-old store worker was stabbed twice during the robbery, investigators say. She was taken to a local trauma center where she underwent emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries. She is expected to survive.

An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 9 and Armknecht surrendered to Cheltenham police on Oct. 11. Armknecht was denied bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

