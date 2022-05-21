Man critically stabbed 5 times in Kensington, police say

A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed five times Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old was stabbed twice in the left thigh, once in the chest, once on the lower body and once in the left elbow.

Police say they responded to the stabbing on the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 3:40 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests made at this time.