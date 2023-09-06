Man dies after driving into pole, crashing onto sidewalk in East Mount Airy: police

article

A single-car crash claimed the life of one man overnight in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section.

Police say the vehicle struck a pole before landing on a sidewalk near Ivy Hill Road and Fayette Street just after midnight.

One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead. However, no further details have been released.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police believe the man may have been having a medical problem.

No other injuries have been reported. The deadly crash is under investigation.