Man dies after driving into pole, crashing onto sidewalk in East Mount Airy: police
PHILADELPHIA - A single-car crash claimed the life of one man overnight in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section.
Police say the vehicle struck a pole before landing on a sidewalk near Ivy Hill Road and Fayette Street just after midnight.
One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead. However, no further details have been released.
Police believe the man may have been having a medical problem.
No other injuries have been reported. The deadly crash is under investigation.