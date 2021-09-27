Expand / Collapse search

Man extremely critical after being shot 7 times near City Hall

PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times at the Criminal Justice Center in Center City. 

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at 13th and Filbert Streets. 

Police say the victim was shot seven times throughout the body. 

He was rushed to the hospital and listed in extremely critical condition with doctors adding that "it doesn't look good". 

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

