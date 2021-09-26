Philadelphia surpasses 400 homicides after violent weekend

The City of Philadelphia has now recorded more than 400 homicides so far in the year 2021 after another night of gun violence left multiple injured and several dead.

This has been about a 17% rise in deadly crime since this time last year.

Overnight Saturday and into Sunday in Philadelphia, another two people were killed. A 39-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the mouth and chest and succumbed to his injuries in North Philadelphia around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In Hunting Park, a man was fatally shot multiple times in the head. That incident occurred around 9 p.m.

In South Philadelphia, a man is dead and another is fighting for his life after police say both men were hit by a barrage of gunfire.

MORE HEADLINES:

While Friday into Saturday, FOX 29 reported one killed and five injured in various shootings around the city.

2020 was the deadliest year on record with 499 homicides, according to Philadelphia Police crime statistics.

Philadelphia has been hitting these grim milestones at a rate quicker than last year as in July 2021, when the city surpassed 300 homicides, it was sooner than the previous year. At that time, homicides were up more than 30% over the homicide rates recorded in 2019.

In a statement, Mayor Kenny said he is "heartbroken over the loss of 400 souls to gun violence." He says next week the city will announce community organizations that will receive city funding to expand gun violence prevention.

Previously, when remarking on the crime rates in Philadelphia Commissioner Danielle Outlaw stated "The Philadelphia Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors of Philadelphia. So far this year, we have taken almost as many guns off of the streets than we did in all of 2020."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter