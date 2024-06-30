Man fatally shot in the head, woman struck in the face in North Philadelphia shootings

Philadelphia police are investigating after gunfire erupted just miles apart before the sun rose Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find a 43-year-old man shot in the head on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 3:17 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Just hours prior, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the face less than 3 miles away on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue.

She was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, then transferred by ambulance to another hospital.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no motive is known at this time.