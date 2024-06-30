Man fatally shot in the head, woman struck in the face in North Philadelphia shootings
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after gunfire erupted just miles apart before the sun rose Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to find a 43-year-old man shot in the head on the 1400 block of Kerper Street around 3:17 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just hours prior, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the face less than 3 miles away on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue.
She was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, then transferred by ambulance to another hospital.
No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no motive is known at this time.