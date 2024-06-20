Expand / Collapse search
'Armed and dangerous' suspects wanted for shooting young boy in Allentown

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 12:55pm EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being shot last week, and now police are looking for two men they say fired the terrifying shots.

Renee Jacques Brown Jr. and Jahliel Joseph Branford are both charged with Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

Officials say the suspects shot at the young boy on June 13 with illegally possessed guns.

Shell casings for two different weapons, a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, were found at the scene.

Limited details have been released due to the "danger to witnesses crucial to the investigation," officials say.

Nationwide arrest warrants were issued Thursday for Brown and Branford, who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The victim, who officials say they are confident is innocent, remains hospitalized. His condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.