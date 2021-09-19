Man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia

article

A man is making a recovery after he was shot in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 1:36 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Gratz Street.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES

A scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

An investigation is active and ongoing with the Central Detectives Division.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter