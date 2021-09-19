Man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is making a recovery after he was shot in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 1:36 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Gratz Street.
A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
A scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
An investigation is active and ongoing with the Central Detectives Division.
