Man hospitalized in critical condition after broad daylight shooting in Strawberry Mansion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting critical injuries after being shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Clifford Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say a 41-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, per officials.
No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, according to police.