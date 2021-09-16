Man injured when shooter opens fire on car with three kids inside, police say

Police say a man who was visiting his mother overnight in East Falls was shot multiple times when the car he was inside with his three young children was peppered with gunfire.

The shooting happened at the Abbottsford Homes public housing community just after midnight, according to investigators.

Police say an infant, a 2-year-old and a 12-year-old were inside the car when at least 15 shots were fired by an unknown shooter.

None of the children were injured by gunfire, but police say the father was hit in the lower body and drove himself to Temple University Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

